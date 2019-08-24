New York Yankees to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees (84-46, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-45, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-7, 5.01 ERA) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -147; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees will take on the Dodgers Saturday.

The Dodgers are 51-17 in home games. Los Angeles has hit 225 home runs this season, third in the league. Cody Bellinger leads them with 42, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Yankees are 35-26 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .342, good for third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with a mark of .380. The Yankees won the last meeting 10-2. James Paxton recorded his 10th victory and Didi Gregorius went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for New York. Hyun-Jin Ryu took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 42 home runs and is batting .313. Corey Seager is 13-for-39 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and has 86 RBIs. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-40 with two doubles, six home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .293 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).