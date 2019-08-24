German’s single leads DSL Twins to 3-2 win over DSL Angels

, (AP) -- Ricardo German hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Twins to a 3-2 win over the DSL Angels on Saturday.

The single by German scored Wilfri Castro and Rhodery Diaz and was the game's last scoring play.

After DSL Twins crossed the plate for one run in the first inning, DSL Angels went up 2-1 after Ysaac Pena scored when a runner was thrown out in the fifth inning and Pena hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Julio Bonilla (3-2) got the win in relief while Christopher Collado (4-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Natanael Santana tripled and singled for the DSL Angels.