Pena’s double leads DSL Royals2 to 5-1 win over DSL Pirates2

, (AP) -- Deivy Pena hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the DSL Royals2 to a 5-1 win over the DSL Pirates2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The double by Pena, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Royals2 a 1-0 lead before Olivber Moreno hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The DSL Pirates2 cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Bryan Mateo scored on a groundout.

The DSL Royals2 later tacked on three runs in the sixth, including a single by Dionmy Salon that scored Frank Herrera.

Juan Polo (3-0) got the win in relief while DSL Pirates2 starter Felipe Mezquita (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Pirates2 is 12-3 against DSL Royals2 this season.