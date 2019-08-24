Rondon’s single leads DSL Phillies Red to 11-10 win over DSL Yankees

, (AP) -- Ellian Rondon hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the DSL Phillies Red to an 11-10 win over the DSL Yankees on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the DSL Phillies Red and a six-game winning streak for the DSL Yankees.

The single by Rondon scored Jefferson Encarnacion and Junior Ortega to give the DSL Phillies Red a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 10-3, the DSL Yankees cut into the deficit with six runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run home run by Marcos Cabrera.

The DSL Phillies Red tacked on another run in the ninth when Oscar Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kervin Pichardo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Yankees saw its comeback attempt come up short after Christopher Familia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Carlos Verdecia in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Phillies Red lead to 11-10.

Alexeis Azuaje doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for DSL Phillies Red.

Yeison Sanchez (4-0) got the win in relief while DSL Yankees starter Tyrone Yulie (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Cabrera homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the DSL Yankees.

With the win, DSL Phillies Red improved to 6-2 against DSL Yankees this season.