Mariners activate Hernandez, set to make 1st start since May

Felix Hernandez has been activated off the injured list and was set to start for the Seattle Mariners.

Hernandez hasn't pitched in the majors since May 11 because of a strained right shoulder. He was scheduled to start Saturday night at home against Toronto.

The 33-year-old former ace is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in eight starts for Seattle this season.

Hernandez made five starts for three minor league affiliates during his rehabilitation, totaling 13 1/3 innings with a 3.38 ERA.

The six-time All-Star and 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner is 169-132 in 15 seasons with Seattle.

The Mariners optioned right-hander Zac Grotz to Triple-A Tacoma. The 26-year-old is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in five relief appearances since making his major league debut on Aug. 2.