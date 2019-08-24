Porto beats rival Benfica 2-0 in early-season meeting

Porto defeated Benfica 2-0 in an early-season meeting of the Portuguese rivals on Saturday.

Forward José Luis opened the scoring for the visitors with a close-range flick after Benfica's defenders failed to clear a corner in the 22nd minute at the Stadium of Light.

Moussa Marega then sealed victory following an 86th-minute counterattack.

The result left Porto, Benfica and Famalicao tied at the top of the league with six points.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Promoted Famalicao can reach nine points with a win at Guimarães on Sunday.