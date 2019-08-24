Castillo’s single leads AZL D-backs to 7-1 win over AZL Angels

PHOENIX (AP) -- Neyfy Castillo hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the AZL D-backs to a 7-1 win over the AZL Angels on Saturday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the AZL Angels.

The single by Castillo, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL D-backs a 2-1 lead before Castillo scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Ismael Jaime homered and singled, also stealing a base for AZL D-backs.

Jimmie Sherfy (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chase Chaney (1-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Angels, Trent Deveaux homered and singled.