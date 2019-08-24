Mets activate All-Star OF-INF Jeff McNeil from injured list

New York Mets outfielders Jeff McNeil, left, Michael Conforto, center, and Aaron Altherr celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

National League batting leader Jeff McNeil has been reinstated from the injured list by the New York Mets.

The team also placed backup catcher Tomás Nido on the seven-day injured list with a concussion and selected the contract of veteran catcher René Rivera from Triple-A Syracuse. Reserve outfielder Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment.

McNeil missed 10 days with a strained left hamstring and returned on the first day he was eligible to come off the IL. He was available off the bench Saturday night against the first-place Atlanta Braves.

New York began the day two games out of a playoff spot.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway says McNeil will be back in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon, probably at second base.

McNeil, who made the All-Star team this year in his first full major league season, was batting an NL-best .332 with 15 homers, 55 RBIs and a sparkling .929 OPS in 105 games.