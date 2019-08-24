GCL Phillies East beats GCL Yankees East 5-1

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Wilfredo Flores scored on an error, Cesar Rodriguez scored on an error and Jose Cedeno scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the GCL Phillies East to a 5-1 win over the GCL Yankees East in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The play gave the GCL Phillies East a 4-1 lead.

The GCL Phillies East tacked on another run in the sixth when Jose Mercado hit an RBI double, scoring Guarner Dipre.

Brendan Bell (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Juan Carela (0-7) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.