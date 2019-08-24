Solano leads State College to 1-0 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Enmanuel Solano allowed just four hits over eight innings, leading the State College Spikes over the Batavia Muckdogs in a 1-0 win on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Spikes and a three-game winning streak for the Muckdogs.

Solano (3-7) struck out five and walked two to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Terry Fuller advanced to third on a double by Stanley Espinal and then scored on a double by Espinal.

Bryan Hoeing (0-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.

The Muckdogs were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Spikes' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.