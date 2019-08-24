Grullon’s double leads Lehigh Valley to 7-3 win over Scranton/WB

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Deivy Grullon hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 7-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday.

The double by Grullon started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the IronPigs a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Lehigh Valley scored on three more plays, including an RBI single by Andrew Romine and an error.

In the top of the eighth, Scranton/WB cut into the lead on a solo home run by Ryan McBroom.

Lehigh Valley right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brian Keller (1-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Luke Voit homered and singled for the RailRiders.