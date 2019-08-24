Tennessee beats Birmingham 8-2

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Gioskar Amaya and Charcer Burks scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to an 8-2 win over the Birmingham Barons on Saturday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Vimael Machin hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Zack Short.

The Smokies later added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Tyler Payne and Jared Young hit RBI singles, while Machin hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Tennessee southpaw Luis Lugo (6-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Bernardo Flores (3-8) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over six innings.