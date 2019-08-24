Taveras hits walk-off single in 10th, Frisco beats NW Arkansas 4-3

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Leody Taveras hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-3 on Saturday.

Tony Sanchez scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a single by Sanchez and then went to third on a flyout by Ryan Dorow.

The Naturals took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Blake Perkins scored on a sacrifice.

Blake Bass (8-3) got the win in relief while Grant Gavin (5-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Frisco improved to 5-2 against NW Arkansas this season.