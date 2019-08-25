Barreto’s homer leads Spokane to 9-6 win over Hillsboro

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Derwin Barreto hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 9-6 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday. With the loss, the Hops snapped a six-game winning streak.

The home run by Barreto capped a four-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Starling Joseph hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Indians later tacked on five runs in the fifth, including a two-run single by Blaine Crim.

Werner Leal (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Hillsboro starter Ryne Nelson (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Spokane improved to 4-1 against Hillsboro this season.