Buchholz, Blue Jays to face Gonzales, Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays (53-79, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (55-75, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (0-2, 6.57 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (13-10, 4.30 ERA)

LINE: Mariners -133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Toronto will face off on Sunday.

The Mariners are 28-37 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 207 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 28, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Blue Jays have gone 28-40 away from home. Toronto ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .237 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .278. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-5. Brock Stewart secured his third victory and Bo Bichette went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Reggie McClain took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 113 hits and is batting .256. Kyle Seager is 13-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 58 RBIs and is batting .238. Bichette has 12 hits and is batting .273 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).