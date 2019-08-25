Washington brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Chicago

Washington Nationals (72-57, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-60, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (15-5, 3.66 ERA) Cubs: Cole Hamels (7-4, 3.74 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as winners of their last four games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cubs are 44-21 in home games. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.15, Kyle Hendricks paces the staff with a mark of 3.20.

The Nationals are 36-31 on the road. Washington's team on-base percentage of .338 leads the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .398. The Nationals won the last meeting 7-2. Wander Suero earned his fourth victory and Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Washington. Jose Quintana registered his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 29 home runs and is slugging .480. Anthony Rizzo is 11-for-30 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Soto leads the Nationals with 29 home runs and has 85 RBIs. Adam Eaton is 16-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .210 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .331 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 55 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).