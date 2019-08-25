Astros, streaking Brantley set for matchup with Angels

Los Angeles Angels (63-69, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (4-6, 6.35 ERA) Astros: Framber Valdez (3-6, 5.58 ERA)

LINE: Astros -205; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Brantley is riding a 17-game hitting streak as Houston readies to play Los Angeles.

The Astros are 41-15 against the rest of their division. Houston's team on-base percentage of .348 leads the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with an OBP of .409.

The Angels are 26-35 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has slugged .435 this season. Mike Trout leads the club with a .651 slugging percentage, including 71 extra-base hits and 42 home runs. The Astros won the last meeting 5-2. Wade Miley earned his 13th victory and Bregman went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Dillon Peters registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley leads the Astros with 161 hits and has 80 RBIs. Bregman is 13-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 137 hits and is batting .290. Justin Upton is 7-for-30 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Angels: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.98 ERA

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (foot), Carlos Correa: (back).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).