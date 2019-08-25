Atlanta takes 7-game win streak into matchup with New York

Atlanta Braves (79-52, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (67-62, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (4-5, 4.14 ERA) Mets: Steven Matz (8-7, 4.18 ERA)

LINE: Mets -114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as winners of their last seven games.

The Mets are 30-29 against teams from the NL East. New York has a team on-base percentage of .323, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .403.

The Braves are 37-21 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .384. The Braves won the last meeting 9-5. Josh Tomlin earned his second victory and Francisco Cervelli went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Atlanta. Brad Brach took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 41 home runs and is batting .266. Michael Conforto is 9-for-40 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Freeman leads the Braves with 105 RBIs and is batting .302. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .295 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Braves: 8-2, .223 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mets Injuries: Marcus Stroman: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Edwin Diaz: (trapezius), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot), Brian McCann: (knee).