Webb, Giants to face Anderson, Athletics on Sunday

San Francisco Giants (64-65, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (74-54, second in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-0, 1.80 ERA) Athletics: Brett Anderson (10-9, 4.06 ERA)

LINE: Athletics -145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Francisco will square off on Sunday.

The Athletics are 43-25 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 202 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Matt Chapman leads the team with 29, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 35-32 away from home. San Francisco is slugging .407 as a unit. Evan Longoria leads the team with a slugging percentage of .456. The Giants won the last meeting 10-5. Sam Coonrod earned his third victory and Brandon Crawford went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Yusmeiro Petit registered his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 72 RBIs and is batting .259. Matt Olson is 12-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 72 RBIs and is batting .260. Longoria is 12-for-37 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 5-5, .281 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (finger), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).