Bohorquez’s single leads GCL Mets to 8-2 win over GCL Astros

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Anderson Bohorquez hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the GCL Mets to an 8-2 win over the GCL Astros on Sunday.

The single by Bohorquez, part of a two-run inning, gave the GCL Mets a 1-0 lead before LT Struble drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

The GCL Mets later added four runs in the fourth and two in the seventh. In the fourth, Nic Gaddis scored on a wild pitch and Freddy Valdez scored on a single and Cesar Berbesi scored on a wild pitch and Struble scored on a single, while Warren Saunders hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Zach Hammer (2-1) got the win in relief while GCL Astros starter Francis Martes (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

With the win, GCL Mets improved to 9-4 against GCL Astros this season.