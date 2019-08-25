Javier leads Florida to 1-0 win over Dunedin

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Odalvi Javier allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Florida Fire Frogs over the Dunedin Blue Jays in a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Javier (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Shean Michel advanced on singles by Riley Delgado and Jefrey Ramos, and then scored on a single by Ramos.

Nick Allgeyer (10-6) went six innings, allowing one run and six hits while striking out five to take the hard-luck loss in the Florida State League game.

The Blue Jays were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their 17th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Dunedin is 10-3 against Florida this season.