Valente’s single leads Lakeland over Tampa in 8 innings
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- John Valente hit a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 5-1 win over the Tampa Tarpons in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
The single capped the four-run inning for the Flying Tigers after A.J. Simcox hit an RBI single and then scored on an error to give them the lead.
The Flying Tigers tied the game 1-1 in the sixth when Reece Hampton scored on a sacrifice.
Angel De Jesus (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Matt Wivinis (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
For the Tarpons, Mickey Gasper doubled and singled, also stealing a base.
