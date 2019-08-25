Randolph leads Reading over Hartford 5-1

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Cornelius Randolph homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Hartford Yard Goats 5-1 on Sunday.

Up 1-0 in the third, Reading extended its lead when Randolph and Jose Gomez hit RBI singles.

Hartford answered in the bottom of the frame when Vance Vizcaino hit an RBI double, bringing home Matt Whitehouse to get within two.

The Fightin Phils later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Luke Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Arquimedes Gamboa, while Randolph hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Reading right-hander Julian Garcia (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Whitehouse (4-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and five hits over four innings.