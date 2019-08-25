Cardona’s single leads Leon to 5-4 win over Yucatan

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Cardona hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Bravos de Leon to a 5-4 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bravos and a five-game winning streak for the Leones.

The single by Cardona came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Bravos a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Alvarez hit an RBI single, driving in Cedric Hunter.

Yucatan cut the deficit to one after Alex Liddi hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Jorge Flores scored on a double play in the seventh.

Marco Guzman doubled and singled twice for Leon.

Leon southpaw Jose De Paula (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yoanner Negrin (13-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings.

Jonathan Jones doubled twice, scoring two runs for the Leones.

Despite the loss, Yucatan is 6-3 against Leon this season.