Friedrichs, Diaz lead Midland to 7-2 win over Springfield

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Edwin Diaz homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Kyle Friedrichs allowed just six hits over seven innings as the Midland RockHounds beat the Springfield Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday. With the victory, the RockHounds swept the three-game series.

Friedrichs (6-7) allowed one run while striking out four to get the win.

Down 1-0 in the second, Springfield tied the game when Brian O'Keefe hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Johan Mieses.

After Midland added a run in the second on a home run by Greg Deichmann, the RockHounds extended their lead in the third inning when Nate Mondou and Diaz hit back-to-back two-run and solo home runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The RockHounds later tacked on a run in both the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Dan Gamache hit an RBI double, while Mickey McDonald hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Tommy Parsons (4-6) went six innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Mieses homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Cardinals.

Midland improved to 6-3 against Springfield this season.