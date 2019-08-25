Ball, Langeliers lift Rome over Columbia 4-3

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Bryce Ball homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Rome Braves defeated the Columbia Fireflies 4-3 on Sunday.

Shea Langeliers singled four times with an RBI and a run for Rome.

Columbia started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Brian Sharp advanced to third on a double by Chase Chambers and then scored on a double by Chambers.

After tying the game in the second, the Braves took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Hagen Owenby singled to bring home Langeliers.

The Braves later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Langeliers hit an RBI single and Ball scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Columbia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gerson Molina scored on a fielder's choice and Sharp scored on a groundout in the eighth to cut the Rome lead to 4-3.

Ryan Shetter (4-2) got the win in relief while Columbia starter Christian James (3-10) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.