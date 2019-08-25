Mena leads Brooklyn over Vermont 12-3

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jose Mena doubled and singled as the Brooklyn Cyclones beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 12-3 on Sunday.

Brooklyn took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run single by Ranfy Adon.

The Cyclones later scored in four additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the third.

Andrew Edwards (3-2) got the win in relief while Vermont starter Leudeny Pineda (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.