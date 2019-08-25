Whatley’s single leads Hickory to 10-4 win over Greensboro

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Matt Whatley hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 10-4 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday.

The single by Whatley started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Crawdads a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Hickory scored on three more plays, including a three-run double by Frainyer Chavez.

Nick Snyder (5-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Will Gardner (3-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Jonah Davis homered and doubled for the Grasshoppers. Ji-Hwan Bae doubled and singled.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Hickory improved to 9-3 against Greensboro this season.