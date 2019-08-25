Sports
Reyes’ double leads Danville to 7-1 win over Elizabethton
ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Charles Reyes hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 7-1 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Sunday.
The double by Reyes scored Brandon Chapman to give the Braves a 6-1 lead.
Danville left-hander Lisandro Santos (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Andriu Marin (2-4) took the tough loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up two runs and four hits over five innings.
