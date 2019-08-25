Sports

Gregorius leaves Yankees game after being hit by pitch

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has left New York's game at Dodger Stadium after being hit by a pitch from Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw.

Gregorius sustained a right shoulder contusion after being drilled in the first inning Sunday night. He left in the third and was replaced by pinch-hitter Mike Ford, who stayed in the game at first base.

Gregorius was set to have X-rays taken at the stadium.

He hit a grand slam in New York's 10-2 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.

