Fregia’s homer leads Aberdeen to 5-1 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Andrew Fregia hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 5-1 win over the Lowell Spinners on Monday.

The home run by Fregia scored Ian Evans and Jean Carmona to give the IronBirds a 3-0 lead.

The IronBirds later tacked on a run in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Maverick Handley scored on a groundout, while Evans hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Aberdeen starter Ryan Conroy (5-4) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Aldo Ramirez (2-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up four runs and five hits over six innings.

Gilberto Jimenez homered and singled for the Spinners.

Aberdeen improved to 6-2 against Lowell this season.