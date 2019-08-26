Garcia’s homer leads Daytona to 11-8 win over St. Lucie

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Garcia hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to an 11-8 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Monday.

The home run by Garcia gave the Tortugas an 11-8 lead and capped an eight-run inning for Daytona. Earlier in the inning, Daytona tied the game when Andy Sugilio hit an RBI single.

Lorenzo Cedrola hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bruce Yari in the second inning to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead. The Mets came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when they put up four runs, including a two-run double by Mitch Ghelfi.

Daytona cut the deficit to 8-3 in the seventh when Alejo Lopez hit an RBI single, bringing home Bryant Flete.

Michael Byrne (6-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Darwin Ramos (4-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

In the losing effort, St. Lucie got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Carlos Cortes homered and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.

Despite the loss, St. Lucie is 9-3 against Daytona this season.