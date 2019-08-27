Rosario, Campusano lead Lake Elsinore to 7-4 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Eguy Rosario hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, and Luis Campusano had three hits and scored two runs as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 7-4 on Monday.

The double by Rosario came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Storm a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Tirso Ornelas hit an RBI single, driving in E. Rosario.

The Storm tacked on another run in the ninth when Campusano hit an RBI double, scoring Jeisson Rosario.

Deivy Mendez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Austin Moore (6-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Hearn doubled and singled, also stealing two bases for the JetHawks. Austin Bernard homered and singled, also stealing a base.