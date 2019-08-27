Monday’s Sports In Brief

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — In her first match at the U.S. Open since last year's loss in a chaotic, controversial final, Serena Williams stretched her winning streak against Maria Sharapova to 19 matches with a nearly flawless performance that produced a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Williams now leads their head-to-head series 20-2.

Roger Federer got off to a slow start, dropping his first set of the tournament against a qualifier ranked 190th before coming back to eliminate Sumit Nagal of India 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 Novak Djokovic had an easier time opening defense of his title, beating Roberto Carballes Buena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reilly Opelka, a 21-year-old American provided the biggest upset of the afternoon in his U.S. Open debut by eliminating No. 11 Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

In other women's matches, 2016 champion Angelique Kerber continued her rough Grand Slam year with a first-round exit against Kristina Mladenovic by a 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 score, while 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova and reigning French Open title winner Ash Barty both struggled through rough starts before winning.

Also, Venus Williams beat Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-0.

GOLF

MLB

SEATTLE (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit his 13th home run this month, Mike Ford went deep twice and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4.

Torres launched his 33rd homer of the season on the first pitch of the second inning from Tommy Milone, who took over after Matt Wisler was used as an opener. It was the start of a four-run rally for New York in which 10 batters came to the plate. Austin Romine had an RBI single and Ford added the big blow with a two-run shot down the right field line.

Ford, previously a Rule 5 pick by the Mariners and later returned to the Yankees, added a solo homer in the fourth, his eighth of the season. The three home runs boosted the Yankees' total to 64 in August, a major league record for any month.

New York starter J.A. Happ permitted just three hits, but a high pitch count ended his night after five innings. One of the hits was a three-run homer by Dylan Moore, his second long ball in two days.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcell Ozuna's bases-loaded double keyed a six-run second inning and the surging St. Louis Cardinals pounded out a 12-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals, who have won five straight, jumped on starter Gio Gonzalez for eight runs in the first two innings en route to their 14th victory in 17 games.

Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong each homered and drove in three runs for St. Louis, which moved to a season-high 14 games above .500. The Cardinals extended their lead in the N.L. Central to three games over idle Chicago. The third-place Brewers dropped 5 1/2 back.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered, tripled and drove in a career-high seven runs as the Oakland Athletics set season highs for runs and hits in a 19-4 thrashing of the Kansas City Royals.

Jurickson Profar, Matt Chapman and Khris Davis also went deep for the A's, who are locked in a tight race with Cleveland and Tampa Bay for the two American League wild cards. Josh Phegley drove in three runs and scored three times. Four players had three hits and every starter got at least one as Oakland finished with 22.

Seth Brown singled in the first two at-bats of his big league career, scored twice and drove in a run.

Homer Bailey pitched six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits, to get the win against his former team.

NFL

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Miller has been placed on the injured reserve after the Houston Texans running back tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a preseason game last weekend.

Appearing in his first game this season, Miller was injured on his first carry on Saturday night against Dallas when defensive tackle Maliek Collins slammed into his left leg.

Miller, who has been Houston's featured back for the past three seasons, led the Texans with 210 carries for 973 yards last year. The eighth-year player joined the Texans after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Dolphins.

His injury is a blow to an offense looking to make strides in its third year with quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Miller out for the season, the Texans will look to Duke Johnson to pick up the slack.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is closer to being game ready.

With Cleveland's season opener on Sept. 8 against Tennessee quickly approaching, Beckham, who has been slowed by a hip injury, returned to team drills during practice for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Before the morning workout, the three-time Pro Bowler had not been on the field with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and the rest of the starting offense since Aug. 6. Beckham had been taking part only in individual drills while dealing with the hip issue, which the Browns have insisted was nothing too serious.

The 26-year-old made sharp cuts, ran at full speed and made several catches during 11 on 11 drills. He also did extra work in the red zone on the side with Mayfield as they try to establish chemistry to make up for lost time.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No surprise here: Shea Patterson is Michigan's starting quarterback.

But backup Dylan McCaffrey also seems to be in coach Jim Harbaugh's plans.

The seventh-ranked Wolverines open the season Saturday night against Middle Tennessee, and this is Patterson's second season with Michigan after transferring from Mississippi. He threw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns last year. McCaffrey played in six games last season and attempted just 15 passes.

So Patterson has the clear edge in terms of game experience, but Harbaugh was asked anyway to confirm that he would in fact be the starter Saturday. And the coach did.