Montreal faces Vancouver in a non-conference matchup

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-13-9, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (10-14-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in a cross-conference contest.

The Impact are 6-4-2 in home games. Montreal is 3-1-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The Whitecaps are 2-8-5 in road games. Vancouver is 1-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saphir Taider has nine goals and five assists for Montreal. Orji Okwonkwo has five goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

Fredy Montero has six goals and two assists for Vancouver. Yordy Reyna has two goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, one assist, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Vancouver: 2-7-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Victor Cabrera (injured), Samuel Piette (injured), Ignacio Piatti (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).

Vancouver: Jasser Khemiri (injured).