Lopez takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Athletics

Oakland Athletics (75-55, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-86, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (12-3, 3.42 ERA) Royals: Mike Montgomery (3-6, 4.99 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Nicky Lopez is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Kansas City readies to play Oakland.

The Royals are 24-40 in home games. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .356.

The Athletics are 32-29 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.05. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.36 earned run average. The Athletics won the last meeting 19-4. Homer Bailey earned his 12th victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-6 with a triple, a home run and seven RBIs for Oakland. Brad Keller took his 14th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 61 extra base hits and is batting .251. Ryan O'Hearn is 3-for-32 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 74 RBIs and is batting .258. Semien is 12-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .216 batting average, 7.32 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (finger), Stephen Piscotty: (undisclosed), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Chris Herrmann: (groin).