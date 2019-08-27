Plutko to start series opener for Cleveland at Detroit

Cleveland Indians (76-55, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-89, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (5-3, 4.54 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-12, 4.05 ERA)

LINE: Indians -140; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland meet to begin the three-game series.

The Tigers are 18-35 against AL Central teams. Detroit has hit 120 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Brandon Dixon leads the club with 14, averaging one every 23.3 at-bats.

The Indians are 36-21 against teams from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.23 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and has 44 RBIs. Ronny Rodriguez is 9-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 32 home runs and is batting .241. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Indians: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).