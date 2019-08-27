Seijas, Ramirez lift DSL Royals1 over DSL Rockies 4-1

, (AP) -- Rothaikeg Seijas reached base five times as the DSL Royals1 defeated the DSL Rockies 4-1 on Tuesday.

Jean Ramirez doubled twice with two RBIs for DSL Royals1.

Up 1-0 in the third, DSL Royals1 added to its lead when Ramirez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Seijas.

After DSL Royals1 added a run in the sixth when Nicolas Febres scored on a pickoff error, the DSL Rockies cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Juan Brito hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Cordova.

Javier Vasquez (4-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Rockies starter Carlos Perez (5-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.