Pie’s single leads GCL Pirates to 5-3 win over GCL Braves
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Juan Pie hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the GCL Pirates to a 5-3 win over the GCL Braves on Tuesday.
The single by Pie, part of a three-run inning, gave the GCL Pirates a 4-3 lead before Sammy Siani scored on a passed ball later in the inning.
The GCL Pirates cut the deficit to 3-2 when Jasiah Dixon hit an RBI single, driving in Siani in the fifth.
Orsen Josephina (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Andy Samuelson (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.
Brandol Mezquita doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases for the GCL Braves.
