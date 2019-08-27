Dodgers’ Turner suspended 1 game for bumping ump

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, reacts after striking out to end the baseball game as San Diego Padres catcher Francisco Mejia walks towards the mound, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in San Diego. The Padres won 4-3. AP Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for making contact with an umpire after striking out looking to end a game.

MLB handed down the suspension and undisclosed fine Tuesday, a day after Turner argued with plate umpire Rob Drake over a called third strike that he believed was a ball.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stepped in between Turner and Drake after the two bumped. The Dodgers were unhappy with Drake's strike zone all night. They lost 4-3.

Turner said after the game that Drake instigated the contact.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The league says Turner is appealing the discipline, meaning he is allowed to play until the process is complete.