Schmidt, Deglan lift Trenton over New Hampshire 2-0

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Kellin Deglan had two hits and two RBI, and Clarke Schmidt allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Trenton Thunder beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-0 on Tuesday.

Schmidt (2-0) struck out five to get the win.

The only score of the game came in the first inning when Deglan hit a two-run triple.

Hector Perez (7-6) went four innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

The Fisher Cats were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.