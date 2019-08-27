Ahmed’s single leads Arkansas to 3-2 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Mike Ahmed hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday.

The single by Ahmed scored Kyle Lewis and Luis Liberato to give the Travelers a 2-0 lead.

After Arkansas added a run in the third on a single by Liberato, the Hooks cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Chuckie Robinson hit a two-run triple.

Arkansas starter Ian McKinney (1-0) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Enoli Paredes (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and one hit over 2 1/3 innings.

Robinson tripled and doubled, driving home two runs for the Hooks.