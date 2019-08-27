Ober leads Pensacola to 3-2 win over Jackson

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Bailey Ober struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos over the Jackson Generals in a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

Ober (3-0) allowed one run and four hits while walking one to get the win.

Pensacola took the lead in the first when Alex Kirilloff scored on a groundout and Mark Contreras hit a two-run single.

The Generals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Seth Beer scored on an error.

The Generals saw their comeback attempt come up short after Galli Cribbs Jr. scored on a forceout in the eighth inning to cut the Pensacola lead to 3-2.

Josh Green (2-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.