Rodriguez, Zaragoza lead Aguascalientes over Durango

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Ernesto Zaragoza allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes defeated the Generales de Durango 7-0 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Rodriguez capped a five-run inning and gave the Rieleros a 7-0 lead after Saul Soto hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Zaragoza (5-3) struck out four and walked two to get the win.

Esteban Romero (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

The Generales were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Rieleros' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Durango is 7-3 against Aguascalientes this season.