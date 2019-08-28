Wong leads Tulsa over Amarillo 8-4

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Connor Wong homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-4 on Tuesday.

Tulsa got on the board first in the third inning when Drew Avans hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Jeter Downs.

After Tulsa added three runs, the Sod Poodles cut into the deficit with four runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run double by Blake Rogers.

The Drillers later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Chris Parmelee hit an RBI single, while Wong hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Starter Markus Solbach (4-1) got the win while Tom Colletti (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

Tyler Benson singled three times, also stealing a base for the Sod Poodles. Kyle Overstreet singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.

With the win, Tulsa improved to 8-4 against Amarillo this season.