Darnell, Navarro lead Monterrey to 8-4 win over Laguna

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro homered and had two hits, and Logan Darnell allowed just four hits over six innings as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 8-4 on Tuesday.

Darnell (5-5) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three while allowing four runs.

Monterrey took the lead in the first when Victor Mendoza hit a two-run home run and Agustin Murillo hit an RBI single.

The Algodoneros went up with four runs in the fourth inning, including a single by Francisco Ferreiro that scored Kevin Flores.

The Sultanes later added one run in the fifth and sixth innings and three in the eighth to secure the victory.

Edgar Osuna (1-11) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Mexican League game.