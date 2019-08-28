Amditis’ single leads AZL Indians Blue to 6-1 win over AZL Athletics Gold

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Michael Amditis hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 6-1 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Wednesday.

The single by Amditis scored Jose Colina and Victor Nova to give the AZL Indians Blue a 2-0 lead.

The AZL Athletics Gold cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Joshwan Wright hit a solo home run.

The AZL Indians Blue later added two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Jose Tena and Jhonkensy Noel hit solo home runs, while Pedro Alfonseca scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Tena homered and singled for AZL Indians Blue.

Randy Labaut (5-0) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Athletics Gold starter Charles Hall (3-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Wright was a triple short of the cycle for the AZL Athletics Gold.