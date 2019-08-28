Mike Leake earns first win with Diamondbacks, beats Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. AP Photo

It took Mike Leake five starts to earn his first win with Arizona. What matters most to him right now is taking his success from Tuesday night into September and through the final month.

Leake pitched into the eighth inning, leading the Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

"I hope to have this one continue and have it be kind of a repetitive thing and a consistent thing," Leake said. "We only have about a month left to kind of prove ourselves here, so we're going to need more of this."

Ketel Marte homered in the fifth for Arizona, but came up limping as he ran the bases and left because of a cramp in his right hamstring. He received treatment and expects to play Thursday after the team's day off.

Marte's single in the third gave him a 10-game hitting streak and career-best 21-game streak safely reaching base. He hit his 28th homer with a drive over the center-field wall.

Adam Jones hit a go-ahead single in the sixth off Sam Coonrod (4-1), and Christian Walker added an RBI single the next inning as Arizona won the season series 10-9 and went 7-2 on the Giants' home field.

Leake (10-10) won his fifth start since coming over in a trade with Seattle on July 31. He improved to 6-2 in 13 appearances against the Giants.

Stephen Vogt put San Francisco ahead with an RBI single in the first, but the Giants did little else against Leake. After Alex Dickerson's two-out single in the third, Leake retired his next 14 batters before Mike Yastrzemski's one-out walk in the eighth chased the right-hander.

"He got into a great run doing the things that he knows how to do best and kept turning over the lineup," manager Torey Lovullo said.

Brandon Belt then doubled in a run and Evan Longoria walked before Dickerson lined into a double play.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija has allowed one or fewer runs in four of his last five home starts. He gave up one run and three hits in five innings.

"We're just waiting to get hot," Samardzija said. "We're right there and we need to figure out how to flip it so we come out on the right side."

Archie Bradley got three outs for his ninth save and Arizona won the season series for the third time in five years — also in 2015 and '17.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta has decided to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery after landing on the injured list for a third time this season because of the recurring injury. Peralta, who hadn't played since Aug. 23, is scheduled to undergo a cleanup procedure Friday for inflammation in the AC joint. Peralta is expected to be ready for spring training 2020. ... RHP Luke Weaver (forearm tightness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Friday and if all goes well the next step will be a simulated game sometime next week.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento, likely Saturday, and if all goes well his next step will be a start for the Giants after missing all season recovering from Tommy John surgery. ... RHP Trevor Gott was placed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 sprain of the flexor tendon and ulnar collateral ligament. Manager Bruce Bochy expects him to be shut down for two weeks but be OK to pitch again this season. Team orthopedist Dr. Ken Akizuki was scheduled to read the MRI exam.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants placed second baseman Scooter Gennett, the guy they kept over Joe Panik, on unconditional release waivers as they made room for Mauricio Dubon. The touted prospect was recalled from Sacramento and will give Brandon Crawford some breaks at shortstop.

Dubon was acquired from Milwaukee at the trade deadline for pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black and made his major league debut July 7. Outfielder Joey Rickard also came up from Sacramento.

ANOTHER ROGERS

Submarine righty Tyler Rogers made his major league debut in the eighth after having his contract selected from the River Cats. He at last got his chance in the big leagues like identical twin brother Taylor — he's left-handed, however — on the Twins pitching staff. Rogers spent seven years in the minors before his callup.

Taylor was his first call, only fitting since Tyler got the first call when his twin was promoted.

Rogers is eager to see how he fares at the highest level.

"We'll trust the stuff and roll with it," said Rogers, whose parents planned to be at the ballpark.

UP NEXT

Arizona has a day off Wednesday before right-hander Merrill Kelly (9-13, 4.86 ERA) pitches the series opener at home against the Dodgers.

The Giants have an off day Wednesday with their Thursday starter vs. San Diego still listed as to be determined.