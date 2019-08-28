Hagens, Asuaje carry Reno to 5-4 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Carlos Asuaje homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Bradin Hagens allowed just one hit over seven innings as the Reno Aces beat the Sacramento River Cats 5-4 on Tuesday.

Hagens (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked four while allowing two runs.

Sacramento tied the game 2-2 in the second after Francisco Pena hit a two-run single.

The Aces took the lead in the fifth inning when Josh Prince and Domingo Leyba hit back-to-back home runs.

The Aces tacked on another run in the sixth when Asuaje hit a solo home run.

Sacramento saw its comeback attempt come up short after Levi Michael scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and Pena hit a solo home run in the ninth to cut the Reno lead to 5-4.

Conner Menez (3-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

Pena homered and singled, driving in three runs for the River Cats.