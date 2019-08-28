Minnesota takes on Chicago in division matchup

Minnesota Twins (80-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-71, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (13-6, 3.57 ERA) White Sox: Ross Detwiler (2-3, 5.51 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central rivals Chicago and Minnesota will meet on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 28-26 against teams from the AL Central. The Chicago pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Lucas Giolito leads them with a mark of 11.6.

The Twins are 32-19 against the rest of their division. The Twins won the last meeting 3-1. Michael Pineda secured his 10th victory and Jonathan Schoop went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Giolito registered his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs and has 99 RBIs. Tim Anderson is 14-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 86 RBIs and is batting .282. Miguel Sano is 12-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 7-3, .281 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: (illness), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Eddie Rosario: (hamstring), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).